A Very Transformers Christmas 5: All that Glitters is jazz



https://youtu.be/7ui8gzj4zeA To celebrate the most festive time in the year, take ten minutes at 7PM EST Dec 18 (or thereafter) for the premiere of this years Transformers stop motion Christmas special. While spying on the Decepticons to see what they're doing for the holidays, jazz gets summoned back to base. With it be a happy holidays for everyone?