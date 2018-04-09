Hasbros official Transformers*social
*media
*channels bring us another installment of the Leaked From Cybertron video series, this time featuring the highly*anticipated
*Studio Series Deluxe Class Jazz! This time, Transformers Brand Associate Project Engineer Mike shows*off the figure’s design upgrades in comparison to its 2007 predecessor. Today’s video follows previous detailed views of*Studio Series*Blackout
*and*Grimlock
*& Power of the Primes Dinobots*Slash
,*Sludge
,*Slug (G1 Slag),
*Snarl
,*Swoop
*and*Grimlock.
Will this Jazz hold pride of place in your movie figures collection? Check out the clip below and then join the discussion*on the 2005 boards! (function(d, s, id) { var » Continue Reading.
The post Hasbros Leaked From Cybertron: Studio Series Jazz
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018
will return Sunday, June 10th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.