Super_Megatron
Rescue Bots Academy Optimus Prime Launching Trailer Revealed


Entertainment Earth have added a listing for a new Transformers Rescue Bots Academy release. Keeping up with the line's trend of annual Optimus Prime releases for the line, this time we are getting a large boxed Optimus Prime with a new "launching trailer" – a trailer which can be used to make the Rescue Bots "roll out", and also looks to be the most impractical trailer Optimus has hauled since Transformers Energon. The main Optimus Prime figure appears to be a slight retool of the previous Rescan Optimus Prime who has also included with the Racing Trailer set.

The post Rescue Bots Academy Optimus Prime Launching Trailer Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
