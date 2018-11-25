|
Rescue Bots Academy Optimus Prime Launching Trailer Revealed
Entertainment Earth
Entertainment Earth have added a listing for a new Transformers Rescue Bots Academy release. Keeping up with the line's trend of annual Optimus Prime releases for the line, this time we are getting a large boxed Optimus Prime with a new "launching trailer" – a trailer which can be used to make the Rescue Bots "roll out", and also looks to be the most impractical trailer Optimus has hauled since Transformers Energon. The main Optimus Prime figure appears to be a slight retool of the previous Rescan Optimus Prime who has also included with the Racing Trailer set.
