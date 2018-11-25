Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Studio Series 24 & 25 Bumbleebee Then & Now 2-Pack Confirmed To Be A Target Exclusive


Thanks to 2005 Boards member Jtprime17*for giving us the heads up that the Studio Series 24 &#38; 25 Bumbleebee Then &#38; Now 2-Pack has been confirmed to be A Target Exclusive In U.S. This pack consists of SS-24*Volkswagen Beetle Bumblebee (slight redeco of SS-18) and SS-25 The Last Knight Bumblebee (redeco of the second Premier Edition Deluxe mold) is now listed and ready to order via Target Website*for $39.99. According to the information shared by Jtprime17*these sets are registering in some Target store systems as in-stock, so it is very probable that you may find this 2-pack at your &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Studio Series 24 & 25 Bumbleebee Then & Now 2-Pack Confirmed To Be A Target Exclusive In U.S appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



