Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,549

Unused Transformers G1 Headmasters Concept Art



Care of Twitter user*



The post







More... Care of Twitter user* @miiakira2017 *we have images of unused Transformers G1 Headmasters Concept Art*for your viewing pleasure. @miiakira2017 has shared other interesing pieces of concept art previously. This time we have a nice group of G1 Headmasters ideas which we’d have loved to see in any Transformers fiction. Some of them seem to be the early ideas for the Japanese Exclusive Autobot Master Warriors (Kirk, Rodney, Loafer, Lione, Toraizer and Shuffler), but we also have a nice group of Headmaster with Beast modes such as a snake, a bull, a chameleon, a crocodile, a rhino, and more. You can check » Continue Reading. The post Unused Transformers G1 Headmasters Concept Art appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________The 2019will beat the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.