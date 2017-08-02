|
Akiva Goldsman No Longer Involved With The Transformers Writers? Room
Slash Film is reporting
that*Akiva Goldsman has left the Transformers Writers’ Room. When inquired whether he is still involved with the Transformers Franchise, the head of the*Writers’ Room has given the simple answer of ‘No’. Further clarification has come from producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura who stated the following: “The writers room, which was set up by all of us, was set up to explore the mythology more. It was set up for a few different reasons but the biggest thing that happened in it was they expanded the mythology of Transformers in a way that allowed us to go » Continue Reading.
The post Akiva Goldsman No Longer Involved With The Transformers Writers’ Room
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL
the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT
the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL
the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS
the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER
, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER
and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE
, ALEX MILNE
, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER
, ANDREW GRIFFITH
, JAMES RAIZ
and JOSH PEREZ
. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available
. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale
.