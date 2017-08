Akiva Goldsman No Longer Involved With The Transformers Writers? Room

Slash Film is reporting that*Akiva Goldsman has left the Transformers Writers' Room. When inquired whether he is still involved with the Transformers Franchise, the head of the*Writers' Room has given the simple answer of 'No'. Further clarification has come from producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura who stated the following: "The writers room, which was set up by all of us, was set up to explore the mythology more. It was set up for a few different reasons but the biggest thing that happened in it was they expanded the mythology of Transformers in a way that allowed us to go