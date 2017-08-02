|
Transformers: The Last Knight Legion Class Megatron As A ToysRus Giveaway In Japan
Takara Tomy Mall Site
*has announced that*The Last Knight Legion Class Megatron*will be a ToysRus Giveaway In Japan. TakaraTomy made the Legion Class Megatron figure available in Japan as a giveaway item for Mitsui Shopping Park’s Toys”R”Us stores located at Lalaport Tokyo Bay, and he can be obtained by purchasing 5000 yen worth of Transformers products. The figure is limited to the first 300 customers. Thanks to 2005 Boards member*FigureGunplaFan for sharing the infomation in our forums. You can click on the bar to see the picture of the announcement and share your impression at the 2005 Boards.
