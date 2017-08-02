Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers: The Last Knight Legion Class Megatron As A ToysRus Giveaway In Japan
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:40 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 38,490
Transformers: The Last Knight Legion Class Megatron As A ToysRus Giveaway In Japan


Takara Tomy Mall Site*has announced that*The Last Knight Legion Class Megatron*will be a ToysRus Giveaway In Japan. TakaraTomy made the Legion Class Megatron figure available in Japan as a giveaway item for Mitsui Shopping Park’s Toys”R”Us stores located at Lalaport Tokyo Bay, and he can be obtained by purchasing 5000 yen worth of Transformers products. The figure is limited to the first 300 customers. Thanks to 2005 Boards member*FigureGunplaFan for sharing the infomation in our forums. You can click on the bar to see the picture of the announcement and share your impression at the 2005 Boards.

The post Transformers: The Last Knight Legion Class Megatron As A ToysRus Giveaway In Japan appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


TFcon Toronto  The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE, ALEX MILNE, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER, ANDREW GRIFFITH, JAMES RAIZ and JOSH PEREZ. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers MMC Reformatted Calidus Asterisk TFcon 2017 Exclusive SEALED
Transformers
transformers battle ops bumblebee
Transformers
Transformers Movie TFTM Leader Class Green Brawl
Transformers
Transformers Mastermind Creations MMC Feral Rex Predaking Set of 5 + parts
Transformers
Transformers Mastermind Creations TFCON exluscive Calidus Asterisk Rodimus Prime
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:23 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.