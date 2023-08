Marcotron Robot Master Join Date: Jul 2013 Location: Canada Posts: 702

Studio Series The Fallen for sale Studio Series the extreme let down is more like it.



I got this just today on clearance at Walmart. Paid 46.18 plus tax. Opened it up to find the hip is snapped off.

I doubt I can return it.

(Can someone tell me how to upload a picture without uploading it somewhere else?)



Anyone want to buy this off me? 30 bucks?