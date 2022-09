Have some stuff for sale.

Worlds collide bumblebe (complete) $30

Rotf the fallen leader (complete) never transformed. $30

Transformers prime cyberverse brakedown(complete) $10

Beast wars airazor (complete) tight everything. $30

Transformers prime cyberverse commander bludgeon (complete) $10

Transformers prime deluxe rumble (i kept his weapons)

Otherwise complete. $10

Kingdom rattrap (complete)$10

Missing lots,of instructions but have some ask??

Please pm if interested.

Thanks for looking.

Shipping is extra.

