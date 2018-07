Rumor: Possible Upcoming Masterpiece Movie Megatron, Jazz And Starscream

We have got some interesting unconfirmed rumors from Chinese Baidu web. We have the names of the*Possible Upcoming Masterpiece Movie figures: Megatron, Jazz And Starscream. First, from the same Baidu user that announced Masterpiece Ironhide, now he posted the next listing: MPM-08 Megatron,*MPM-09 Starscream and*MPM-10 Jazz And to give us more to think and speculate, another Baidu user *posted the same upcoming characters, but with just different numbers:*MPM-08 Jazz, MPM-09 Megatron, and MPM-10 Starscream.* Remember to take this with a grain of salt since we still have no official information about any of these releases.