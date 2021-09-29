Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
VICTORY! ? Transformers HasLab Victory Saber Fully Funded!


TFW is ecstatic to announce that the HasLab Transformers Victory Saber project has been fully funded!

The post VICTORY! – Transformers HasLab Victory Saber Fully Funded! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Re: VICTORY! ? Transformers HasLab Victory Saber Fully Funded!
Special thanks to Japan, no doubt
