Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page fumble's shop of short-sighted regrets
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:00 PM   #1
fumble
Generation 1
Join Date: May 2017
Location: Toronto
Posts: 11
fumble's shop of short-sighted regrets
So I jumped the gun and wound up purchasing an LG35 Super Ginrai. Will probably post up a pic when I need to bump the thread.

Brand new, unopened, in hand in Toronto. Willing to putz around the GTA, but would prefer to stick to TTC subway stops or GO stations.

Asking is $170 CAD, but willing to entertain other offers. Alternatively, I'll trade you this thing for the Chaos on Cybertron set when it comes out, if this mold was all that you were after.

I'll knock down the price if anyone has an Iron Factory Windsaber (aka Iron Giant's Maiden, Miko for Irontitan) as part of the sale.


tl;dr


• Takara LG35 Super Ginrai - $170 CAD
__________________
 Feedback Thread
fumble is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

Tags
bst, buy sell trade, legends, takara, takara tomy

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
TRNS-03 Alicon - Transitional Robot Neural Soldiers
Transformers
Transformers Megatron Beast Wars Metals Mega Class
Transformers
Vintage Huge Lot of Loose Transformers Gobots Toys Gen 1 Parts
Transformers
NEW OPEN BOX TRANSFORMERS Generations Fortress Maximus Figure $229.99
Transformers
IGear/Fansproject Transformers Lot Brawn Gears Ironhide Ratchet Springer
Transformers
New Transformers Perfect Effect PE-DX03 Warden-Fortress Maximus G1 IDW MISB
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Generations Combiner Wars Devastator New In Box
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:08 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.