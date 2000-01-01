fumble Generation 1 Join Date: May 2017 Location: Toronto Posts: 11

fumble's shop of short-sighted regrets So I jumped the gun and wound up purchasing an LG35 Super Ginrai. Will probably post up a pic when I need to bump the thread.



Brand new, unopened, in hand in Toronto. Willing to putz around the GTA, but would prefer to stick to TTC subway stops or GO stations.



Asking is $170 CAD, but willing to entertain other offers. Alternatively, I'll trade you this thing for the Chaos on Cybertron set when it comes out, if this mold was all that you were after.



I'll knock down the price if anyone has an Iron Factory Windsaber (aka Iron Giant's Maiden, Miko for Irontitan) as part of the sale.





tl;dr





• Takara LG35 Super Ginrai - $170 CAD

