We’ve got reports that Toys R Us have already started to stock and sell the recently revealed Transformers: The Last Knight Mission to Cybertron Optimus Prime Two Pack! This two pack features two deluxe class renditions of Optimus Prime: one, reusing the Dark of the Moon deluxe, depicts the Autobot leader in his Earth form, while the other, reusing the 2007 Movie Preview Protoform Optimus Prime, depicts Optimus as he was on Cybertron. We’ve got two reported sightings so far – one from TFW2005 member Cyborgraptor in Glendale, Arizona, who kindly provided us with the images attached to this post, » Continue Reading.
