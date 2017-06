Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,839

Transformers The Last Knight Mission to Cybertron Optimus Prime Two Pack Released in



We’ve got reports that Toys R Us have already started to stock and sell the recently revealed Transformers: The Last Knight Mission to Cybertron Optimus Prime Two Pack! This two pack features two deluxe class renditions of Optimus Prime: one, reusing the Dark of the Moon deluxe, depicts the Autobot leader in his Earth form, while the other, reusing the 2007 Movie Preview Protoform Optimus Prime, depicts Optimus as he was on Cybertron. We’ve got two reported sightings so far – one from TFW2005 member Cyborgraptor in Glendale, Arizona, who kindly provided us with the images attached to this post,



The post







More... We’ve got reports that Toys R Us have already started to stock and sell the recently revealed Transformers: The Last Knight Mission to Cybertron Optimus Prime Two Pack! This two pack features two deluxe class renditions of Optimus Prime: one, reusing the Dark of the Moon deluxe, depicts the Autobot leader in his Earth form, while the other, reusing the 2007 Movie Preview Protoform Optimus Prime, depicts Optimus as he was on Cybertron. We’ve got two reported sightings so far – one from TFW2005 member Cyborgraptor in Glendale, Arizona, who kindly provided us with the images attached to this post, » Continue Reading. The post Transformers The Last Knight Mission to Cybertron Optimus Prime Two Pack Released in the US appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th



__________________