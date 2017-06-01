Poster and TV Spots mayhem has begun as we approach the release date for the highly anticipated Transformers: The Last Knight film, and thanks*to the Cineplex Facebook page
and TFW2005 user arun09345, we now have 7 new posters to look at. These posters include Cogman, Bumblebee,*Viviane Wembly, Cade Yeager, Major Lennox, Jimmy, and Izabella. They also*come in the same artistic style as the previously seen Optimus Prime
and Hot Rod
posters. Check them out after the jump and let us know what you think!
