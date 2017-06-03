The Official Transformers Facebook account
*has shared a nice 360 video titled: “Transformers In Peril”.* The short video reveals some tips on how the Autobots have been doing on Earth after AOE after the departure of Optimus Prime, and the role of the Transformers Reaction Force. You can check the video below and the join to the discussion at the 2005 Boards. (function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = "//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.3"; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);}(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk')); Transformers in Peril 360
Its our turn to save them. #Transformers Posted » Continue Reading.
.
