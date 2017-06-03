Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers: The Last Knight ? Transformers In Peril 360 Video
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:31 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,839
Transformers: The Last Knight ? Transformers In Peril 360 Video


The Official Transformers Facebook account*has shared a nice 360 video titled: “Transformers In Peril”.* The short video reveals some tips on how the Autobots have been doing on Earth after AOE after the departure of Optimus Prime, and the role of the Transformers Reaction Force. You can check the video below and the join to the discussion at the 2005 Boards. (function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = "//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&#038;version=v2.3"; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);}(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk')); Transformers in Peril 360 Its our turn to save them. #Transformers Posted &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: The Last Knight – Transformers In Peril 360 Video appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
TRNS-03 Alicon - Transitional Robot Neural Soldiers
Transformers
Transformers Megatron Beast Wars Metals Mega Class
Transformers
Vintage Huge Lot of Loose Transformers Gobots Toys Gen 1 Parts
Transformers
NEW OPEN BOX TRANSFORMERS Generations Fortress Maximus Figure $229.99
Transformers
IGear/Fansproject Transformers Lot Brawn Gears Ironhide Ratchet Springer
Transformers
New Transformers Perfect Effect PE-DX03 Warden-Fortress Maximus G1 IDW MISB
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Generations Combiner Wars Devastator New In Box
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:08 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.