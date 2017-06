Transformers: The Last Knight Germany Poster

Twitter user @Moviejones *has shared a new*Transformers: The Last Knight Germany Poster. Thanks to our fellow 2005 Boards member pie125 for the heads up. This time we have a group shot of characters similar to the previously reported Russian poster , although the new poster is a vertical scroll and has got a better shot a Cybertronian Knight and includes Izabella and Squeaks. You can click on the bar to see the poster and sound off at the 2005 Boards.