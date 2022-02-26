Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Studio Series Wave 15 Deluxe Out At US Retail
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:00 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,929
Transformers Studio Series Wave 15 Deluxe Out At US Retail


Thanks to 2005 Boards member*TickTockGoesTheClock*we can report that the highly anticipated*Transformers Studio Series Wave 15 Deluxe has been found at US retail. The new Bumblebee Movie Studio Series SS-80 Brawn, SS-81 Wheeljack and SS-82 Ratchet where spotted at a Target store in Indiana. Studio Series SS 86-11 Perceptor is also part of this wave, so he should show up soon too. Keep checking your nearest stores to try to find these new figures. Happy hunting!

The post Transformers Studio Series Wave 15 Deluxe Out At US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers MacDonalds MISB Sealed Bag Lot
Transformers
Transformers Universe Dirge Missile Target Exclusive
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Misfire MOSC
Transformers
Transformers Energon Sky Shadow?s Weapon And Energon Chip
Transformers
Swerve - Transformers Movie Revenge of the Fallen - Autobot - Hasbro - USED
Transformers
Lot of 15 Vintage Transformers Commandrons McDonalds 1985, Tomy
Transformers
Lot of 22 Transformers, Optimus Bumblebee, dinosaurs, Jet, Jeep, Beast
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:19 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.