Transformers Studio Series Wave 15 Deluxe Out At US Retail



Thanks to 2005 Boards member*TickTockGoesTheClock*we can report that the highly anticipated*Transformers Studio Series Wave 15 Deluxe has been found at US retail. The new Bumblebee Movie Studio Series SS-80 Brawn, SS-81 Wheeljack and SS-82 Ratchet where spotted at a Target store in Indiana. Studio Series SS 86-11 Perceptor is also part of this wave, so he should show up soon too. Keep checking your nearest stores to try to find these new figures. Happy hunting!



