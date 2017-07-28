|
Transformers The Last Knight Flip and Change Bumblebee and Hot Rod Released
We can report that the Walmart exclusive Transformers The Last Knight Autobots Unite figures have started to arrive in stores, with the Flip and Change Bumblebee and Hot Rod figures leading the way. Working like the Three Step Changers of Age of Extinction and Robots in Disguise, these are large and simple figures which make the act of transforming a simple and fun gimmick, rather than an involved process. Hopefully this also means the rest of Walmart’s exclusives are on the way.
