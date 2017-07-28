|
Transformers The Last Knight Allspark Tech Wave 1 at US retail
We’ve got word of a bunch of new Transformers toys now rolling out to US retail, and first up is The Last Knight’s Allspark Tech Wave 1. Following on from last week’s sighting of the Optimus Prime starter packs, we can now report that Wave 1 of the main series is hitting US retail. Bumblebee was sighted on pegs in*Target in Springfield, VA, and he’s sharing that assortment with Allspark Tech versions of Barricade, Hound, and Drift. These guys interact with the Allspark cubes included with the Optimus Prime sets to activate light and sound features. Happy hunting, everyone!
