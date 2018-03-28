Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 07:47 PM   #1
Starscream73
Mini-Con
Join Date: Jan 2018
Location: United States
Posts: 8
Toyworld constructor mib 400.00 plus shipping
He is complete with boxes and all accessories, bought a week ago and decided I don't really want him, he is perfect
Combined him once then put him back in boxes. Cards and instructions are still sealed in each box.
Click image for larger version Name: 20180328_173925.jpg Views: 13 Size: 89.9 KB ID: 39321   Click image for larger version Name: 20180328_163936.jpg Views: 9 Size: 96.7 KB ID: 39322  
