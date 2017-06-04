Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Masterpiece MP-39 Sunstreaker Official Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,859
Masterpiece MP-39 Sunstreaker Official Images


Via Dengeki Hobby, we are able to share a wealth of official images of Masterpiece Sunstreaker with you. These images show off the wealth of poseability and accessories that come with Sunstreaker, including his rear, spoiler mounted gun from More than Meets the Eye, his alien mask from Hoist Goes to Hollywood, several expressive alternate faces, and human ally to the Autobots, Chip Chase! The range of posing options and extra pieces with this one are truly astounding and clear evidence of how Takara-Tomy are really upping their game on the Masterpiece line. Check out the images attached to &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Masterpiece MP-39 Sunstreaker Official Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 02:43 PM   #2
Darth Cylon
addicted to mecha
Darth Cylon's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2011
Location: VanCougar
Posts: 4,860
Re: Masterpiece MP-39 Sunstreaker Official Images

__________________
Darth Cylon is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers G1 Lot Optimus Octane Accessories Tomy More Vintage Good Shape
Transformers
NEW OPEN BOX TRANSFORMERS Generations Fortress Maximus Figure $229.99
Transformers
IGear/Fansproject Transformers Lot Brawn Gears Ironhide Ratchet Springer
Transformers
New Transformers Perfect Effect PE-DX03 Warden-Fortress Maximus G1 IDW MISB
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Generations Combiner Wars Devastator New In Box
Transformers
Transformers Platinum Edition Predaking (MISB)
Transformers
Transformers MP-09 Rodimus Convoy / Rodimus Prime (MISB)
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:23 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.