Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Legends Overlord, Bumblebee, Seaspray, Perceptor, Topspin, and Slugsling
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,859
Transformers Legends Overlord, Bumblebee, Seaspray, Perceptor, Topspin, and Slugsling


A report from Tokyo Toy Show 2017, care of @taaboustoybox on Twitter, suggests that at Takara-Tomy’s upcoming Transformers product presentation some silhouettes were shown of five upcoming releases. The five silhouettes shown were reportedly Overlord, Bumblebee, Seaspray, Perceptor, and Topspin. As they were just silhouettes, no further information is available at this stage on exactly what Takara-Tomy might have in store for these releases. Furthermore, another part of the report from*@taaboustoybox*is that another Targetmaster is planned for a release in Japan, to follow on from Kup, Hot Rod, Triggerhappy, and Misfire. Again, according to the report this too &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Legends Overlord, Bumblebee, Seaspray, Perceptor, Topspin, and Slugslinger planned? appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers G1 Lot Optimus Octane Accessories Tomy More Vintage Good Shape
Transformers
NEW OPEN BOX TRANSFORMERS Generations Fortress Maximus Figure $229.99
Transformers
IGear/Fansproject Transformers Lot Brawn Gears Ironhide Ratchet Springer
Transformers
New Transformers Perfect Effect PE-DX03 Warden-Fortress Maximus G1 IDW MISB
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Generations Combiner Wars Devastator New In Box
Transformers
Transformers Platinum Edition Predaking (MISB)
Transformers
Transformers MP-09 Rodimus Convoy / Rodimus Prime (MISB)
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:23 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.