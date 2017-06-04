A report from Tokyo Toy Show 2017, care of @taaboustoybox
on Twitter, suggests that at Takara-Tomy’s upcoming Transformers product presentation some silhouettes were shown of five upcoming releases. The five silhouettes shown were reportedly Overlord, Bumblebee, Seaspray, Perceptor, and Topspin. As they were just silhouettes, no further information is available at this stage on exactly what Takara-Tomy might have in store for these releases. Furthermore, another part of the report from*@taaboustoybox
*is that another Targetmaster is planned for a release in Japan, to follow on from Kup, Hot Rod, Triggerhappy, and Misfire. Again, according to the report this too » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Legends Overlord, Bumblebee, Seaspray, Perceptor, Topspin, and Slugslinger planned?
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...