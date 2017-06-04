Via Takara-Tomy Mall, we’re able to share some official images of upcoming releases in the Transformers Legends line Sixshot
, Doublecross
, Misfire
, and Broadside
, all of whom feature some alterations from their US releases. Sixshot, for example, features a new head, based more closely on his helmet design from The Headmasters, as well as having his Titan Master painted to resemble a miniature version of himself. Doublecross and Misfire drop the weapons from their Hasbro releases in favor of Targetmasters – in Doublecross’ case, he comes with Haywire, who was Blur’s Targetmaster partner – as well as » Continue Reading.
