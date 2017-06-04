Via Dengeki Hobby
, we have some official photography of one of the next releases in the Masterpiece Transformers line, MP-12+ Lambor, aka Masterpiece Sideswipe. This release is a slight reworking of the earlier Masterpiece Sideswipe to accompany the upcoming Masterpiece Sunstreaker, featuring a few tweaks to the design including a new face with a soft smile for more expression, as well as a blue tint to his windows and some minor adjustments to the deco. Check out all of the images, including some group shots with Sunstreaker, attached to this post.
