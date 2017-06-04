Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,859

New Robots in Disguise Combiner Force figures at Singapore Retail



With thanks to TFW2005 member*lake88, we have word that yet more new Robots in Disguise figures have hit Singapore retail outlets. New sightings this time includes the next assortment of Robots in Disguise Legion figures (new additions Cyclonus and Heatseeker, along with a repack of the orange Drift from previous assortments). There is also a report of the first wave of Team Combiners (Ultra Bee and Menasor) as well as Crash Combiners Wave 3 (Shockdrive & Warnado, Lunar Force Optimus Prime & Strongarm, and Wildbreak & Dragstrip).* Happy hunting to everyone in Singapore!



