We’ve got word that Titans Return Sky Shadow has been sighted at retail in Dublin in Ireland, in what appears to be European packaging. This is hopefully a portent of a wider release of Sky Shadow and the rest of Wave 4 of Titans Return in Europe, following on from the recent German sighting of the Wave 4 Titan Masters. Credit goes to TFW2005 member Wildfly, who spotted Sky Shadow in a Toymaster in Dublin.
