Titans Return Leader Sky Shadow released in Ireland


We’ve got word that Titans Return Sky Shadow has been sighted at retail in Dublin in Ireland, in what appears to be European packaging. This is hopefully a portent of a wider release of Sky Shadow and the rest of Wave 4 of Titans Return in Europe, following on from the recent German sighting of the Wave 4 Titan Masters. Credit goes to TFW2005 member Wildfly, who spotted Sky Shadow in a Toymaster in Dublin.

