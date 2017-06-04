Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,859

Titans Return Leader Sky Shadow released in Ireland



We’ve got word that Titans Return Sky Shadow has been sighted at retail in Dublin in Ireland, in what appears to be European packaging. This is hopefully a portent of a wider release of Sky Shadow and the rest of Wave 4 of Titans Return in Europe, following on from the recent German sighting of the Wave 4 Titan Masters. Credit goes to TFW2005 member Wildfly, who spotted Sky Shadow in a Toymaster in Dublin.



