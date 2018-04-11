|
Imaginarium Art G1 Wheeljack Statue First Render
Via*Imaginarium Art On Facebook
*we have our first render of their upcoming G1*Wheeljack statue. The render shows us the torso of the great Autobot inventor. The stylized design looks great and still recognizable as the G1 character, but with a nice amount of extra details. No available information on price or release date yet. You can check the mirrored image on this news post after the jump and then sound off at the 2005 Boards!
