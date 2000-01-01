Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Wanted Items
Reload this Page WTB: WFC Siege Ultra Magnus
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:41 PM   #1
Miraculous Galvatron
Omnious Combiner
Miraculous Galvatron's Ebay Auctions
Miraculous Galvatron's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2017
Location: Toronto
Posts: 211
WTB: WFC Siege Ultra Magnus
With or without box is OK, not looking to pay the full retail price for this figure. Any help is appreciated thanks!!!
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: 81DIB99CFtL._SL1500_.jpg Views: 0 Size: 88.2 KB ID: 46043  
__________________
Coronation Starscream? This is Bad Comedy!

feedback:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=72077

Sales Thread:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=74683
Miraculous Galvatron is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

Tags
siege, ultra magnus, war for cybertron

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Hasbro Listen ?N Look Book New Sealed 1985
Transformers
Vintage Transformers MEGATRON G1
Transformers
G1 Transformers lot Vintage Collection figures, accessories, Weapons RARES Nice!
Transformers
transformers beast wars evil predacon rampage sealed in variant box
Transformers
Transformers G1 Canadian Red Alert
Transformers
FansToys Quietus (Masterpiece Cyclonus)
Transformers
COMBINER WARS SKYLYNX NISB TRANSFORMERS
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:56 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.