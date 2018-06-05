|
Machinimas Power of the Primes: Episode 6 Now Online
Stop wasting your energon and check out “Countdown,” episode 6 of Machinimas Power of the Primes! After Megatronus eliminates Optimus Prime and claims the Matrix of Leadership and Enigma of Combination for himself, the other Transformers robots look to Megatron to lead the charge against their diabolical foe. View it via the go90 app,*go90
website or from this link: Countdown – Transformers: Prime Wars Trilogy | go90
while fans outside of the US may view the series on*tumblr
Review previous episodes, then share your impressions of the series so far on the 2005 boards! » Continue Reading.
