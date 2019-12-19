Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,958

IDWs Transformers Vs. The Terminator Monthly Series Debuts March 2020



Skynet and Cybertron collide with IDW and Dark Horse announcing the Transformers vs. The Terminator monthly series, coming to your pull list in March 2020. TRANSFORMERS VS. THE TERMINATOR brings together three longtime TRANSFORMERS contributors (writers David Mariotte and John Barber, and artist Alex Milne) with writer Tom Waltz (fresh off his celebrated 100-issue Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles run) for an epic crossover that revisits the concepts of alien invasion and time-traveling resistance fighters but twists them in unexpected ways! Read the full press release



Ontario Collectors Con 2020 will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



Ontario Collectors Con 2020 will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.