Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page IDWs Transformers Vs. The Terminator Monthly Series Debuts March 2020
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 05:12 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 43,958
IDWs Transformers Vs. The Terminator Monthly Series Debuts March 2020


Skynet and Cybertron collide with IDW and Dark Horse announcing the Transformers vs. The Terminator monthly series, coming to your pull list in March 2020. TRANSFORMERS VS. THE TERMINATOR brings together three longtime TRANSFORMERS contributors (writers David Mariotte and John Barber, and artist Alex Milne) with writer Tom Waltz (fresh off his celebrated 100-issue Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles run) for an epic crossover that revisits the concepts of alien invasion and time-traveling resistance fighters but twists them in unexpected ways! Read the full press release here, check out the attached first issue artwork previews by Gavin Fullerton and Freddie &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDWs Transformers Vs. The Terminator Monthly Series Debuts March 2020 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Ontario Collectors Con 2020 will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Vintage Transformers G1 Jetfire 1984 Near Complete
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Predacon Scorponok Action Figure COMPLETE w/ Bee
Transformers
Complete Transformers Beast Wars Transmetals Depth Charge
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS BEAST WARS TRANSMETALS EVIL PREDACON RAMPAGE ACTION FIGURE KENNER
Transformers
Hasbro / Takara Tomy Transformers Masterpiece Movie Series MPM-9 Jazz - Sealed
Transformers
Takara MENASOR Combiner Transformers Unite Warriors UW-02 With Perfect Effect
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS G1 SOUNDWAVE & BUZZZAW MIB 100% COMPLETE C-9+ PRE-RUB 1984
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:51 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.