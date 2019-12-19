|
Transformers Trading Card Game: Wave 5 Announced For April, 2020
The official social media
channels for the Transformers Trading Card Game invite you to make room in your decks for Wave 5, set to debut in April 2020. Stay tuned to this space for more details, remember to grab
your Wave One Energon Edition, then sound off on the 2005 boards!
