Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Want to arrange some pre-TFcon deals?
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Yesterday, 11:13 PM   #1
Guber
Generation 2
Guber's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Montreal
Posts: 147
Want to arrange some pre-TFcon deals?
Hey dudes!!! Here's my want list this year if anyone wants to make pre-con arrangements!

And photos for reference!! Woohaa!!
https://happytoyguy.smugmug.com/FOR-.../MY-WANT-LIST/

TRANSFORMERS:
Misb Encore Ironhide
TF decoys (little rubber guys)
G1 Vortex (body only)
G1 Blast Off (side guns only)
G1 Twin Twist (a nice one)
G1 Silverbolt
G1 Bluestreak reissue (anime black hood)
G1 Hound
one of them new Hasbro Sharkticons

GOBOTS:
Rock Lords on VHS
All Rock Lords figures
Super Gobot Zeemon
Pincher
Spay-C
Res-Q

VINTAGE TURTLES:
Metalhead
Casey Jones
Rat king

VINTAGE HEMAN:
Trap Jaw
Beast Man
Mekanek

VINTAGE STAR WARS:
Yoda rubber puppet
mini Yoda figure
Ree Yees figure
Han Solo w camo trenchcoat figure

THANKS EVERYONE!!!
Guber is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Legends Super Ginrai + Godbomber
Transformers
Transformers Encore Soundblaster (Wingthing+Enemy) & Twincast (Stripes+Nightskr)
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Quickswitch and Laser Prime [Chaos on Velocitron]
Transformers
Transformers Encore #19 - G1 Rumble, Frenzy, Laserbeak and Overkill
Transformers
Mastermind Creations MMC Azalea (Arcee)
Transformers
Transformers Leader Class ROTF OPTIMUS PRIME Revenge Of The Fallen BRAND NEW
Transformers
Transformers Sons Of Cybertron OPTIMUS PRIME + HOT ROD Brand New MISB
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:41 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.