Hey dudes!!! Here's my want list this year if anyone wants to make pre-con arrangements!
And photos for reference!! Woohaa!!
https://happytoyguy.smugmug.com/FOR-.../MY-WANT-LIST/
TRANSFORMERS:
Misb Encore Ironhide
TF decoys (little rubber guys)
G1 Vortex (body only)
G1 Blast Off (side guns only)
G1 Twin Twist (a nice one)
G1 Silverbolt
G1 Bluestreak reissue (anime black hood)
G1 Hound
one of them new Hasbro Sharkticons
GOBOTS:
Rock Lords on VHS
All Rock Lords figures
Super Gobot Zeemon
Pincher
Spay-C
Res-Q
VINTAGE TURTLES:
Metalhead
Casey Jones
Rat king
VINTAGE HEMAN:
Trap Jaw
Beast Man
Mekanek
VINTAGE STAR WARS:
Yoda rubber puppet
mini Yoda figure
Ree Yees figure
Han Solo w camo trenchcoat figure
THANKS EVERYONE!!!