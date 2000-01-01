Yesterday, 11:13 PM #1 Guber Generation 2 Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Montreal Posts: 147 Want to arrange some pre-TFcon deals?



And photos for reference!! Woohaa!!

https://happytoyguy.smugmug.com/FOR-.../MY-WANT-LIST/



TRANSFORMERS:

Misb Encore Ironhide

TF decoys (little rubber guys)

G1 Vortex (body only)

G1 Blast Off (side guns only)

G1 Twin Twist (a nice one)

G1 Silverbolt

G1 Bluestreak reissue (anime black hood)

G1 Hound

one of them new Hasbro Sharkticons



GOBOTS:

Rock Lords on VHS

All Rock Lords figures

Super Gobot Zeemon

Pincher

Spay-C

Res-Q



VINTAGE TURTLES:

Metalhead

Casey Jones

Rat king



VINTAGE HEMAN:

Trap Jaw

Beast Man

Mekanek



VINTAGE STAR WARS:

Yoda rubber puppet

mini Yoda figure

Ree Yees figure

Han Solo w camo trenchcoat figure



