Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Wanted Items
Reload this Page Wanted: Generations Metroplex
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:51 PM   #1
OldOfflineMan
Beast Machine
OldOfflineMan's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Aug 2018
Location: Toronto
Posts: 476
Wanted: Generations Metroplex
Hi, a buddy of mine is looking for a boxed Generations Metroplex (used or new) as an x'mas gift for his son. Can you let me know if you have one for sale and your price?

Thanks,
OldOfflineMan
__________________
Feedback | For Sale | Wants | Collection
Last edited by OldOfflineMan; Today at 09:55 PM.
OldOfflineMan is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Stickers for TRANSFORMERS Diaclone K.O Micro change SCOPEMAN Binoculars Robot
Transformers
2 Vintage Takara? Transformers DECOY 3? Rubber Figures 1 Hong Kong & 1 Japan
Transformers
Rare Kingdam Robogun Browning M1920 micro changer Pre Transformers Megatron NOSS
Transformers
Transformers Legends LG- EX Big Powered (Dai Atlas, Sonic Bomber & Roadfire) MIB
Transformers
Transformers GO! Swordbot Shinobi team (Gekisoumaru, Hishoumaru & Sensuimaru)
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS ART FEATHER BUMBLE BEE
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS TURBO TRACKS REVEAL THE SHIELD Hasbro
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:02 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.