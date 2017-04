Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,473

Hasbro Transformers: The Last Knight Reveal Your Shield Week Day 5



Here we are, on the final day of Hasbro’s Official*Transformers: The Last Knight – Reveal Your Shield Week. We are left with a final message from Optimus Prime; emphasizing their importance on our little planet. We are also treated to a small video clip showcasing Hasbro employees pledging their alliance to Autobots and Decepticons. How do you feel about the event which lasted for 5 days? Leave a comment on the thread associated with this news post. But don’t forget to check out the aforementioned videos, after the jump. Whether you pledged allegiance this week to



