Here we are, on the final day of Hasbro’s Official*Transformers: The Last Knight – Reveal Your Shield Week. We are left with a final message from Optimus Prime; emphasizing their importance on our little planet. We are also treated to a small video clip showcasing Hasbro employees pledging their alliance to Autobots and Decepticons. How do you feel about the event which lasted for 5 days? Leave a comment on the thread associated with this news post. But don’t forget to check out the aforementioned videos, after the jump. Whether you pledged allegiance this week to #TeamAutobot
or » Continue Reading.
The post Hasbro Transformers: The Last Knight Reveal Your Shield Week Day 5
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...