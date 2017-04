Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,473

Chaos on Velocitron Found at Malaysian Retail



Good news for all our Malaysian fans out there, the Chaos on Velocitron Titans Retrun box set has reached Malaysian retail.* It was found at the KLCC TRU and was listed for RM 699 (162 USD).* Thanks to [Wing_Saber_X] of the 2005 Boards for the heads up!



