Facebook*user*The Blu E
and our regular Weibo leaker
is bringing us several In-Hand Images and the Instruction Sheet for*Transformers: The Last Knight Deluxe Class Wave 2 Sqweeks. This rusty little guy truly is the “Fix-It” of the Transformers: Live Action Movie franchise with an arsenal of hidden weapons and a toolkit. Other than his regular Vespa handle hands, he seems to have a normal hand, like any other Cybertronian we know. You can check out the images, after the jump.
The post Transformers: The Last Knight Deluxe Class Sqweeks In-Hand Images And Instruction Sheet
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...