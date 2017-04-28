Hasbro showcased
their upcoming Transformers: The Last Knight toyline during a 2017 Product Showcase press conference hosted by TTPM (Toys, Tots, Pets, and*More). Unfortunately, we’ve already seen all the Transformers related products which were on display. This includes: Armor Up Turbo Changer Optimus Prime Voyager Class Grimlock Optimus Prime Voice Changer Helmet. Check out the mirrored images, after the jump.
The post Transformers: The Last Knight Toys At TTPM Press Conference
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...