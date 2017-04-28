Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,473

Transformers: The Last Knight Toyline Launch Event In*Philippines



While April 24th became the Online Release Date for the Transformers: The Last Knight figures, April 28th became the unofficial Street Date for the toyline. It so happens that there had been a massive launch event in Philippines with a little help from the local fan community. “Transformers – The Last Knight Toy Launch Day 1 held in Mall of Asia, Philippines – brought by Toy Kingdom and Cybertron Philippines.” Apart from TLK figures, toys from Transformers: Robots In Disguise and Generations were also on display. Check out the event video, after the jump.



