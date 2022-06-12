Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 01:30 PM
Super_Megatron
TFW2005 Weekly International Sightings Round Up ? June Week 2


The second week of June seems to be slow in new Transformers sightings around the world. This week the new Legacy Beast Wars redecos and Core class toys have been found in Australia, and the last Kingdom Core toys and new Authentics toys have showed up in Mexico. Legacy Beast Wars &#038; Wave 1 Core* in Australia ?*2005 Boards member*Thalyn spotted Legacy Nightprowler, Sandstorm and Buzzsaw at*at Target in Morayfield. Core Skywarp, Hot Rod and Iguanus were available at KMart in the same city. <a href="https://www.tfw2005.com/boards/threads/mexico-transformers-sightings.155090/page-16#post-20177810">Kingdom Wave 4 Core And Authentics Titan Changers Wave 1 &#038; 2 In Mexico &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFW2005 Weekly International Sightings Round Up ? June Week 2 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



