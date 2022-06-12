Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Studio Series SS-89 Bumblebee Movie Thundercracker In-Hand Images


Coming to us via Chefatron on YouTube we have our first in-hand images the new SS-89 Bumblebee Movie Thundercracker. Thundercracker is a redeco of the Studio Series SS-72 Bumblebee Movie Starscream but with the head used in SS-76 Bumblebee Movie Thrust plus some subtle differences. We have a closer look at the robot and alt mode showing off the bright deco used on this mold. A very nice addition to the Bumblebee Movie Seekers squad. See all the images after the break and then join to the ongoing discussion on the 2005 Boards!

