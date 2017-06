Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,807

Transformers: The Last Knight Megatron Teaser from Prime 1 Studio



Coming as no surprise and just a few days after the reveal of Optimus Prime, Prime 1 Studio has teased on their



The post







More... Coming as no surprise and just a few days after the reveal of Optimus Prime, Prime 1 Studio has teased on their Facebook *page the upcoming release of Transformers:*The Last Knight Megatron. For*anyone unfamiliar with Prime 1 Studio, their products are high-end, premium collectible statues that feature finely detailed, screen-accurate sculpts and intricately painted decos*with an attention to detail rivaled by no one. These*statues bring fans as close to the real thing as possible and could*be and rightfully should*be*considered the absolute apex of collectibles for Transformers Movie fans. Keep checking back as more information becomes available.The post Transformers: The Last Knight Megatron Teaser from Prime 1 Studio appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th



__________________