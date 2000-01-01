ironclaugh Robot in Disguise Join Date: Dec 2013 Location: Sudbury, ON Posts: 596

MP-39 Sunstreaker Pre-Order up on Anime-Export



http://www.anime-export.com/product/36260



I have had good experiences ordering from here. Never get hit with customs and affordable shipping.



He is up for $75USD. MP-12+ is also up for preorder at $53USD. Like the titles says. You can get your pre-orders in at Anime Export.I have had good experiences ordering from here. Never get hit with customs and affordable shipping.He is up for $75USD. MP-12+ is also up for preorder at $53USD.

Cyberton Feedback:



Sales:



Wants: __________________Cyberton Feedback: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...598#post561598 Sales: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=57778 Wants: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=56632