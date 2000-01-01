Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 10:49 AM
ironclaugh
Robot in Disguise
ironclaugh's Avatar
Join Date: Dec 2013
Location: Sudbury, ON
Posts: 596
MP-39 Sunstreaker Pre-Order up on Anime-Export
Like the titles says. You can get your pre-orders in at Anime Export.

http://www.anime-export.com/product/36260

I have had good experiences ordering from here. Never get hit with customs and affordable shipping.

He is up for $75USD. MP-12+ is also up for preorder at $53USD.
