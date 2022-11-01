Today, 03:21 AM #1 Philtastic Machine War Join Date: Jan 2021 Location: Montreal Posts: 277 What G1 Characters Are We Waiting For? Is there a list of as-yet-unproduced figures for G1/SS86 characters in the current War For Cybertron & Legacy lines?



If not, does anyone have a good idea of which new G1 figures we can expect? I'm not talking about any non G1 characters (including Beast Wars), or diaclones and easy repaints. Mainly new characters and/or molds. (If it's a retool of older lines, I'm not opposed to that, since I only started collecting with WFC.)



The remaining Dinobots are definitely coming. Probably more Insecticons (I hope), as well as other combiners (if so, which ones?). And I'd like to at least get a Frenzy (Red) figure to go with Rumble (Blue), but maybe some other casettes, too? (I have the Selects multi casdette pack already.)



Thoughts? Today, 03:56 AM #2 Patate Generation 2 Join Date: Jul 2021 Location: Quebec Posts: 115 Re: What G1 Characters Are We Waiting For? I don't think there's some leak about future G1 characters as of yet and as prediction goes, I agree that we'll definitely get all the Dinobots in the SS86 series.



If it's more of a wish list, I hope they can do a Titan class Unicron. I'll be fine with a Commander class too since neither classes will be in scale anyway, as long as it's accurate and not a shelf-former. Today, 04:03 AM #3 Tonestar Star Seeker Join Date: Feb 2012 Location: Ajax Posts: 3,296 Re: What G1 Characters Are We Waiting For? Autobot Targetmasters Sureshot w/Spoilsport, Landfill and Quick Mix

