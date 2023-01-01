Whisky Tango Foxtrot Animated Join Date: Mar 2008 Location: Toronto Posts: 1,982

Re: Possible Studio Series Leader Class Scourge In Hand Images Good design for Dreamwave The Fallen, but they just gave up when engineering that leg "transformation". I might pick it up since, really, it's still a big improvement over the Titanium version, but I'll wait for a sale.





EDIT: Actually, what I thought was just the robot feet lazily stuck on top of the back of the truck seems to actually be some kind of accessory storage. If that's true and the back of the truck looks decent when the accessories are removed then I retract my criticism about the leg transformation.

