Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Possible Studio Series Leader Class Scourge In Hand Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 03:20 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 49,465
Possible Studio Series Leader Class Scourge In Hand Images


After a low quality photo from earlier this month we now have out first good look at what might be Studio Series Leader Class Scourge from the upcoming movie, Transformers Rise of the Beasts. Images come from Sonic Bomber over on Facebook.

The post Possible Studio Series Leader Class Scourge In Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 03:38 AM   #2
Whisky Tango Foxtrot
Animated
Whisky Tango Foxtrot's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Toronto
Posts: 1,982
Re: Possible Studio Series Leader Class Scourge In Hand Images
Good design for Dreamwave The Fallen, but they just gave up when engineering that leg "transformation". I might pick it up since, really, it's still a big improvement over the Titanium version, but I'll wait for a sale.


EDIT: Actually, what I thought was just the robot feet lazily stuck on top of the back of the truck seems to actually be some kind of accessory storage. If that's true and the back of the truck looks decent when the accessories are removed then I retract my criticism about the leg transformation.
__________________
Last edited by Whisky Tango Foxtrot; Today at 03:50 AM.
Whisky Tango Foxtrot is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:45 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2023, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.