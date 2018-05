CybFest 2018 Announced and Pre-registration open

We've got word that Washington State's Transformers convention, CybFest, will be returning this August! CybFest 2018 will be held on August 18, 2018, at the*Kent Commons Community Center in Kent, Washington State.* Pre-registration is open for the day's event now, and allows early access to the show at 10am, opposed to 11am for on-the-door attendees. Visit CybFest 2018 Registration for more information and to pre-register your place. Be sure to also visit the CybFest 2018 homepage for further information.