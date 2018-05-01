Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 40,254

Transformers Cyberverse Ultimate Class Optimus Prime and Megatron Stock Images





Thanks to 2005 Boards member Nevermore for sharing new stock photos of*Transformers Cyberverse Ultimate Class Optimus Prime and Megatron. The images were shared via Thanks to 2005 Boards member Nevermore for sharing new stock photos of*Transformers Cyberverse Ultimate Class Optimus Prime and Megatron. The images were shared via NDA Toys , and we finally have a clear look at the Ultimate Class versions of Optimus Prime *(listed as “Peterman”) and Megatron *(listed as “Newman”). For those keeping the record, we also get the Hasbro product number and EAN bar code of each figure: Optimus Prime:*Hasbro product code number E2067 –*EAN barcode 5010993517619 Megatron:*Hasbro product code number E2066 –*EAN barcode 5010993517589 These toys are also listed at* Amazon UK ,*





The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018 will return Sunday, June 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles. __________________Thewill returnat the 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.