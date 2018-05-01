Thanks to 2005 Boards member Nevermore for sharing new stock photos of*Transformers Cyberverse Ultimate Class Optimus Prime and Megatron. The images were shared via NDA Toys
, and we finally have a clear look at the Ultimate Class versions of Optimus Prime
*(listed as “Peterman”) and Megatron
*(listed as “Newman”). For those keeping the record, we also get the Hasbro product number and EAN bar code of each figure: Optimus Prime:*Hasbro product code number E2067 –*EAN barcode 5010993517619 Megatron:*Hasbro product code number E2066 –*EAN barcode 5010993517589 These toys are also listed at*Amazon UK
,*
