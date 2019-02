Transformers Studio Series Official Images: SS-46 Dropkick (Car Mode) And SS-38 Bumbl

Care of IGN. com *we have some official renders of the next Bumblebee Movie Studio Series figures: Dropkick and Optimus Prime. SS-38 Dropkick is now coming in his muscle car alt mode and transforms in 36 steps., with a more movie-accurate robot mode than his previous* Studio Series 22 Deluxe Class Dropkick . You can now*complete you transformation set for this character. Additionally, we have clear renders of the highly expected*SS-38 Bumblebee Movie Optimus Prime for your viewing pleasure. Click on the bar to see all the images and then let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!