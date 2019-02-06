|
New Transformers War For Cybertron Siege Figures Revealed: Titan Omega Supreme, Comma
*we have our first images of the upcoming new*Transformers War For Cybertron Siege Figures: Titan Omega Supreme, Commander Jetfire, and Deluxes Mirage & Impactor. Check all the images and official product descriptions after the jump and then sound off on the 2005 Boards! SIEGE TITAN OMEGA SUPREME Releases: August 1st Retail Price: $159.99 Ages 8 & up “This colossal 2-foot scale Titan Class WFC-S29 OMEGA SUPREME figure features a G1-inspired design and converts to AUTOBOT Command Center mode, made up of a tank, rocket, control tower, and defense perimeter. The included MICROMASTER, AUTOBOT COUNTDOWN, fits inside rocket, » Continue Reading.
