New Transformers War For Cybertron Siege Figures Revealed: Titan Omega Supreme, Comma


Care of Comicbook.com*we have our first images of the upcoming new*Transformers War For Cybertron Siege Figures: Titan Omega Supreme, Commander Jetfire, and Deluxes Mirage &#38; Impactor. Check all the images and official product descriptions after the jump and then sound off on the 2005 Boards! SIEGE TITAN OMEGA SUPREME Releases: August 1st Retail Price: $159.99 Ages 8 &#38; up “This colossal 2-foot scale Titan Class WFC-S29 OMEGA SUPREME figure features a G1-inspired design and converts to AUTOBOT Command Center mode, made up of a tank, rocket, control tower, and defense perimeter. The included MICROMASTER, AUTOBOT COUNTDOWN, fits inside rocket, &#187; Continue Reading.

The post New Transformers War For Cybertron Siege Figures Revealed: Titan Omega Supreme, Commander Jetfire, and Deluxes Mirage & Impactor appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
