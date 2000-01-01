Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page TFCON MMC MW Prime?
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 06:23 PM   #1
TRUCKvsGUN
aka Scrapmaker
Join Date: Apr 2015
Location: Toronto
Posts: 608
TFCON MMC MW Prime?
Hey, I thought I read something somewhere about there being a tfcon-exclusive MW Optimus from MMC at the show. I haven't seen any pics of it anywhere - can someone post if they have one? Please and thanks.
__________________
My Buying/Selling/Trading Thread: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=62426
My Feedback Thread: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=60284

Contact me if your have for sale:
Botcon 2006 Dawn of Futures Past Boxed Set
Dr. Wu DW-P06 Partners (Helmet Ver)
MP-01 Matrix only
TRUCKvsGUN is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 07:45 PM   #2
xueyue2
Nexus Maximus
xueyue2's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 2,504
Re: TFCON MMC MW Prime?
check here:

http://www.tfw2005.com/boards/thread...-mode.1156106/
__________________

sell/trade/wanted thread
feedback
xueyue2 is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping








Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers G1 Huge LOT OF FIGURES WEAPONS & ACCESSORIES DEVASTATOR 100+ PIECES
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS COMBINER WARS DEVASTATOR
Transformers
G1 Transformers Highbrow
Transformers
G1 Transformers Chromedome
Transformers
G1 Transformers Brainstorm
Transformers
2x Transformers Power of the Primes 1x Rodimus Unicronus + 1x Optimus Prime New
Transformers
Transformers TFCon 2018 Exclusive Maketoys Maestro MTRM-09GII Jazz Limited Rare
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 07:50 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.