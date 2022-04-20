Courtesy of the detective work of 2005 Boards member*Voltrace*we can share for you information about the possible US retail price of the recently revealed*Transformers Masterpiece Movie MPM-13 Blackout. A new Target listing shows the following information: Transformers Gen MPM Vegas 087 16 7802 / 84784228 $157.99 Take this information with caution until we get a new a final and official confirmation of this price. What do you think? Sound off your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
