Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,155

Rumor: Transformers Masterpiece Movie MPM-13 Blackout Possible US Retail Price?



Courtesy of the detective work of 2005 Boards member*Voltrace*we can share for you information about the possible US retail price of the recently revealed*Transformers Masterpiece Movie MPM-13 Blackout. A new Target listing shows the following information: Transformers Gen MPM Vegas 087 16 7802 / 84784228 $157.99 Take this information with caution until we get a new a final and official confirmation of this price. What do you think? Sound off your impressions on the 2005 Boards!



The post







More... Courtesy of the detective work of 2005 Boards member*Voltrace*we can share for you information about the possible US retail price of the recently revealed*Transformers Masterpiece Movie MPM-13 Blackout. A new Target listing shows the following information: Transformers Gen MPM Vegas 087 16 7802 / 84784228 $157.99 Take this information with caution until we get a new a final and official confirmation of this price. What do you think? Sound off your impressions on the 2005 Boards!The post Rumor: Transformers Masterpiece Movie MPM-13 Blackout Possible US Retail Price? appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

__________________